DA: Harrisburg man who fired handgun into crowded bar will serve at least 9 years in prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve at least nine years in state prison for firing a handgun into a crowded bar, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Richard Aycock, 29, was sentenced Friday to 117 months to 234 months in a state correctional institution. His sentencing comes two months after a Dauphin County jury convicted him of numerous offenses, including persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, court documents show.

The charges stemmed from a shooting at Paxton Street Pub in October 2017, the DA’s Office said.

“After being cut off at the bar, Aycock pointed a gun at the bartender and was swiftly kicked out by bouncers,” said Deputy District Attorney Ryan P. Shovlin, who prosecuted the case for the state. “He stumbled down the stairs, and then fired a round through the front door in retaliation. It’s a miracle that no one was injured or killed.”