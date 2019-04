× All lanes of Interstate 83 NB in York County closed due to overturned truck

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– All lanes of Interstate 83 Northbound are blocked due to an overturned truck.

According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were suffered after a truck overturned.

However, all lanes of Interstate 83 NB are closed near Church Road at Exit 24.

Overturned vehicle has been reported on I-83 NB near Church Rd – Delays are heavy from North York into Emigsville as a result. pic.twitter.com/05nPwUBM7t — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) April 22, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.