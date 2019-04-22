× Investigation of ‘upskirt’ photo leads to child porn charges for York County man

RED LION, York County — A 30-year-old Felton man has been charged with child pornography, intercepting communications, and invasion of privacy after a police investigation of an “upskirt” photo he was caught taking of a 16-year-old girl led to the discovery of other illicit images and audio recordings on his cell phone, York Area Regional Police allege.

Benjamin Edward Adam Rice, 30, of the 500 block of Gables View Lane, was charged on April 15 with four counts of child pornography, and one count each of the other offenses, according to police.

Some of the recordings Rice is accused of making were taken at Wellspan York Hospital, where he worked until December of last year, police say.

The investigation began last June, police say, when an employee at the Great American Saloon in York Township called to report a male customer for taking an “upskirt” photo of a 16-year-old juvenile employee.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the business, which depicted a man, later identified as Rice, surreptitiously taking a photo of the girl as she bent over to place menus on a table, according to the criminal complaint.

Rice was still at the scene when police arrived, according to the criminal complaint. He was eating at a table with his family when police approached him. Rice began to “visibly shake” when police informed him he was seen on surveillance footage taking a photo of the girl, the criminal complaint states.

Police took Rice into custody and transported him to the police station for further interviews. He allegedly admitted to “upskirting” the girl, police say.

Investigators conducted a forensic examination of Rice’s cellphone, and discovered four images of child pornography, along with numerous “up-skirting” photos and a number of “secret” audio and video recordings, some of which, Rice admitted, were taken at his place of employment.

Rice admitted to making the recordings for “sexual gratification,” police say.