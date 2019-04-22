× Lancaster man convicted on drug-dealing charges, but remains a wanted fugitive

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury took just 20 minutes to convict an accused heroin dealer on felony drug-dealing charges, but the man it convicted is still at large, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Angel Galarza Sr., 61, has been on the lam since 2017 and was not present for his trial last week in Lancaster County Court, the DA’s Office says. He was convicted on felony counts of delivery and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

In 2017, prosecutors say, members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force discovered 1,260 bags of heroin in a vehicle, storage unit, and safety deposit box belonging to Galarza.

After posting bail through a bondsman after his arrest, prosecutors say, Galarza fled, and has eluded custody ever since. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.

Galarza is a former resident of the 900 block of King Street in Lancaster.