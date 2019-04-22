Last day to register to vote in upcoming primary election

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Monday, April 22 is the last day eligible Pennsylvania residents have to register to vote, ahead of the Pennsylvania 2019 Primary Election.

Representatives across Central PA are encouraging people to get out and vote in your local, municipal elections. They say these decisions truly impact the community you live in.

The registration process is fairly simple — local officials say the quickest and easiest way to register or update your registration for the May21st primary, is online.

The process is fairly simple by using the online voter registration system. Officials say the online system is much more accurate and secure than the traditional paper form. The system reduces the chance of making errors and users can easily upload a copy of their signature.

If you aren’t able to register online — you have a few more options. You can register by mail, as long as it’s postmarked by Monday, April 22. You also have the option to register in person at a county registration office, a PennDOT center, or at a number of government agencies.

You have to meet a few requirements in order to register to vote in the primary election. You must be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary, you have to be a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district you want to vote in for at least 30 day before the primary, and you have to be at least 18-years-old.

You can find more voter registration info on their website.