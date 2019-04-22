× Lititz woman facing charges after assault leaves victim with scratches, bleeding

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz woman is facing charges after she allegedly caused scratches and bleeding to a victim’s throat.

Tracy Ella, 41, is facing simple assault and criminal trespassing charges for her role in the incident.

On April 2 around 11:10 a.m., police investigated a report of an assault that had occurred in the 1st block of West Maple Street.

The victim said that Ella grabbed the victim by the throat, causing scratches and bleeding.

The victim also told police that Ella refused to leave the victim’s residence, despite being repeatedly told to do so.

Upon arrival, police found Ella inside the victim’s home.

She was arrested and released from custody on $10,000 unsecured bail.