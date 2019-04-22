× Lititz woman facing charges after attempting to flee police while DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz woman is facing charges after attempting to flee police while driving under the influence.

Erin Kreider, 32, is facing fleeing or attempting to eluding police, resisting arrest, and DUI, among other related charges.

On April 21 around 2:25 a.m., an officer attempted to stop Kreider’s vehicle after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highlands Drive and West Seventh Street in Lititz.

Kreider finally stopped in the 500 block of Crosswinds Drive, and refused to exit her vehicle.

When police removed her from the vehicle, she threatened to bite officers.

Eventually, Kreider was taken into custody and transported to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Kreider submitted to a chemical test of her breath which revealed she had a BAC of .183%.

She was released from custody after posting $10,000 bail.