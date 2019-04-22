× Long’s Park Summer Music Series announces 2019 concert lineup

LANCASTER COUNTY — One of Lancaster’s most popular summer traditions, the Long’s Park Summer Music Series will kick off its 57th season on June 2 with some pickin’ and grinnin’, as Jon McEuen & the String Wizards take amphitheater stage for the first of 16 free concerts.

The lineup was first announced by LancasterOnline.

McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, has been playing banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin for more than 50 years.

Once again, the summer concert series will feature three Saturday night concerts in addition to its normal Sunday lineup. The Saturday concerts will feature local bands, two of which will be doing tribute shows.

Here’s the full lineup:

Sunday Night Concerts

June 2: Jon McEuen & the String Wizards

McEuen will perform the type of music he made famous as a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, best known for its cover of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

June 9: 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

The Nashville-based band will pay tribute to the Eagles, the legendary California band that brought us such hits as “Take It Easy,” “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” and dozens more.

June 16: Allegro

Conducted by Brian Norcross, the Lancaster-based orchestra will perform a series of songs inspired by superheroes and comic book films.

June 23: Liz Vice

A Portland, Oregon native, Vice has performed with Lake Street Dive, Joss Stone, and the Temptations. She’ll perform a blend of gospel and R&B.

June 30: Patriotic Concert

Long’s Park’s traditional Fourth of July celebration routinely draws tens of thousands of fans. After a patriotic concert by the U.S. Army Band, the night skies will be lit by a fantastic fireworks display.

July 7: Nooky Jones

Silky-smooth vocals and polished, tight instrumentals will be on display as the Minnesota-based “neo-soul” band takes the stage for the first Sunday concert in July.

July 14: Minas

The husband-wife tandem of Orlando Haddad and Patricia King have been playing Brazilian music for more than 30 years.

July 21: Lachy Doley

Known as the “Jimi Hendrix of the Hammond organ,” Doley will bring a combination of soul and blues to the Long’s Park stage.

July 28: Realta

The Belfast-based band brings its twist on traditional Irish music to the amphitheater lawn. Celtic Sunday is generally a popular draw for the summer music series.

Aug 4: Danny Kortchmar and Friends

Kortchmar has writing credits on songs for the likes of Jackson Browne and Don Henley, and he’s worked as a session musician for Linda Rondstadt, James Taylor, David Crosby, Graham Nash, and many others.

Aug 11: Phil Vassar

The summer series’ country music concert will feature Vassar, who will perform his hits “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Carlene,” and “Six-Pack Summer,” along with other favorites.

Aug. 18: Davy Knowles

The blues guitarist has been praised by such luminaries as Peter Frampton, Joe Satriani, and Warren Haynes.

Aug. 25: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience.

It’s physically impossible to be in a bad mood while listening to zydeco music. That’s science — you can look it up. Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience have been making people stomp their feet for more than three decades.

Saturday Series

June 8: Corty Byron Band

A popular musician at venues all around Lancaster and a musical chameleon able to cover everything from Dylan to the Dead to Johnny Cash, Corty Byron and his band will open the Saturday night concert lineup by paying tribute to the Beatles’ legendary 1969 rooftop concert shown in the 1970 documentary film “Let It Be.”

July 13: Matches

The 10-piece Lancaster funk band formed in 2018, and will perform songs by Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars and more.

Aug. 17: Phil Kresge & Guests

You may know him as the mayor of Mountville, but Kresge is an accomplished musician as well. He’ll unite with some friends for a performance honoring the music of Woodstock in celebration of the festival’s 50th anniversary.