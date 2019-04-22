Low shower chances this week, mild and mostly quiet

STARTING THE WORK WEEK: We’re evenly split to start the day, with mostly cloudy conditions in our eastern counties and mostly clear skies out west. A coastal storm system inches towards New Jersey, which could bring a light shower chance to our eastern spots. However, most, if not all of us, stay dry with clearing skies and light winds. We all see plenty of sunshine by the evening with highs near 70-degrees area-wide. Morning lows drop around the 50-degree mark.

TUESDAY SHOWER CHANCE: Another weak storm system will try to move in Tuesday. Before it passes through, it will pull up warmer temperatures from the south. This will allow highs to near the 80-degree mark in some spots as the cold front nears. However, it won’t pass until after dark. This will limit its energy as any showers will be weakening rapidly. Our northern counties will have the highest chance of seeing any precipitation around and after sunset. Mostly sunny skies early in the day will have a few more clouds overnight, bringing Wednesday morning lows up into the mid-50s.

MORE RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: Wednesday is dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-70s. Thursday shower chances are still up for debate, for a mid-afternoon shower chance moves in and continues into Friday morning. Highs Thursday stay near 70-degrees with a morning low by Friday just shy of 60-degrees with overcast skies. We dry out through Friday with temperatures just shy of 70-degrees heading into what now looks like a quiet weekend.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long