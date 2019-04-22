× Man facing charges after attempting to flee police in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to flee police with a child not properly secured in the front seat of the vehicle.

Michael Johns, 34, is facing fleeing or attempting to elude police among other related charges for the incident.

On April 15 around 3:50 p.m., police observed a vehicle being driven with an expired registration in the 100 block of N. Broad Street in Lititz.

When authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Johns, fled for several blocks at a high rate of speed.

Eventually, Johns stopped, and police found that a child was not properly secured in the front seat of the vehicle.

It was also found that the vehicle was not registered and did not have insurance.