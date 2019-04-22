× Man facing charges after domestic violence incident, attempting to head butt officer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after a domestic violence incident and attempting to headbutt an officer while in custody.

Juan Machado, 40, is facing strangulation and simple assault, among other related charges.

On April 20 around 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of W. Penn St. and N Pitt St. in Carlisle for a reported domestic violence incident.

Police arrived on scene and located Machado outside a residence.

After an investigation, Machado was arrested for attempted violecne.

While attempting to take Machado into custody, he resisted and attempted to prevent police from completing the arrest, causing a disturbance in the street.

After he was taken into custody and taken to Cumberland County Prison, Machado attempted to head butt an officer and continued to be unruly, according to police.

Now, he is facing charges.