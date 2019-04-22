Man wanted after attempting prescription fraud at CVS Pharmacy in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after attempting a prescription fraud at a CVS Pharmacy.

On May 3, police received a report of a possible fraud from the CVS Pharmacy in Lower Allen Township.

According to police, someone pretending to be a doctor from Washington, D.C. attempted to prescribe codeine to a “Walter Campbell” from Maryland.

Campbell was to be on his way to pick up the prescription.

Then, CVS was contacted by another pharmacy, and alerted to the same fraud.

The suspect did not show up on May 3rd but around 3:00 p.m. the next day, a black man showed up to pick up the prescription in question.

The pharmacy attempted to stall until the police could arrive, but the suspect left the store.

He is described as a black man with a beard.

The suspect was wearing glasses, a Dallas Cowboys baseball cap, a dark shirt with an animal head on it, jeans, and sneakers.

If anyone recognizes the above pictured man, you’re asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.