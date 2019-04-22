× National Weather Service: Part of Franklin County damaged due to ‘tornadic wind’ on Friday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Franklin County was damaged Friday due to “tornadic wind,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in State College.

NWS confirmed Monday that there was tornadic wind damage west of Saint Thomas Township. The federal agency noted that the storm survey team is still working and an EF rating should be issued soon.

Friday’s storm closed down major roadways, including Route 30 West for 24 hours, and ripped apart homes and and businesses. FOX43 reported on damage in Saint Thomas Township.

A viewer even submitted video that showed a possible tornado touching down along Route 30 between St. Thomas Township and Chambersburg.