NBA fines Jimmy Butler, Jared Dudley for roles in scuffle; Nets' GM suspended for Game Five

BROOKLYN– The Sixers and Nets playoff series took a physical turn on Saturday, in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s win.

After taking exception to a hard foul by Sixers’ C Joel Embiid, Nets’ F Jared Dudley gave him a shove.

That led Sixers’ F Jimmy Butler to shove Dudley into the crowd, leading to a scuffle involving both teams.

Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley ejected after heated Sixers-Nets scuffle https://t.co/pSqZ3Jc5e3pic.twitter.com/WqguGXpA5H — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 20, 2019

Both Butler and Dudley were ejected from the game, while Embiid was assessed a Flagrant 1 Foul, which is his second of the series.

After the game, the NBA fined Dudley $25,000 for his actions, and Butler $15,000 for his retaliation.

However, the fines didn’t stop there.

According to reports, Nets’ general manager, Sean Marks, was upset at the referees for not giving Embiid a Flagrant 2 Foul, and went into the referees’ locker room after the Game Four loss.

The league responded by fining Marks $25,000, and suspending him from attending Game Five in Philadelphia.

The teams will face off again on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

With a 3-1 series lead, the Sixers will attempt to put away the Nets, and move onto the second round of the NBA Playoffs.