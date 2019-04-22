NBA fines Jimmy Butler, Jared Dudley for roles in scuffle; Nets’ GM suspended for Game Five

Posted 8:51 AM, April 22, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Head coach Kenny Atkinson and Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets hold back Jared Dudley #6 at Barclays Center after a foul by Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter on April 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN– The Sixers and Nets playoff series took a physical turn on Saturday, in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s win.

After taking exception to a hard foul by Sixers’ C Joel Embiid, Nets’ F Jared Dudley gave him a shove.

That led Sixers’ F Jimmy Butler to shove Dudley into the crowd, leading to a scuffle involving both teams.

Both Butler and Dudley were ejected from the game, while Embiid was assessed a Flagrant 1 Foul, which is his second of the series.

Related Story
Philadelphia 76ers to face Brooklyn Nets in first round of NBA Playoffs

After the game, the NBA fined Dudley $25,000 for his actions, and Butler $15,000 for his retaliation.

However, the fines didn’t stop there.

According to reports, Nets’ general manager, Sean Marks, was upset at the referees for not giving Embiid a Flagrant 2 Foul, and went into the referees’ locker room after the Game Four loss.

The league responded by fining Marks $25,000, and suspending him from attending Game Five in Philadelphia.

The teams will face off again on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

With a 3-1 series lead, the Sixers will attempt to put away the Nets, and move onto the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.