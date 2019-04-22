× North George Street closed as York Police investigate shooting that sent one person to hospital

YORK — Update: York City officials confirm that police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of North George Street on the Gov. George M. Leader bridge.

Officials say that a male victim was shot in the ear and is in stable condition.

Officials add that York Academy Upper School students were sheltered in place during the incident around 2:20 p.m. Students were eventually escorted to the lower school, which is where they will be picked up.

Previous: The Gov. George M. Leader bridge on North George Street is closed as York City Police investigate a nearby shooting, according to dispatch accounts.

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. on the 300 block of North George Street, dispatch says. The bridge spans the Codorus Creek in York.

A few minutes after the shooting was reported, a person showed up with a gunshot wound at York Hospital, dispatch says.