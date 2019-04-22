× One person injured in York City shooting; North George Street closed as police investigate

YORK — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a shooting near the Gov. George M. Leader bridge in York City, according to the city’s police department.

The shooting occurred in the area of North George Street and Hamilton Avenue. Police were called to the scene around 2:25 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot behind the ear and transported to York Hospital by a Good Samaritan in a privately-owned vehicle. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line:

Enter number 847-411 Start message with — yorktips Text your message

This story has been updated from its previous version.