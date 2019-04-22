× Orioles call up Gabriel Ynoa, designate Mike Wright for assignment

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have decided to change up their pitching staff a few weeks into the season.

The team has designated P Mike Wright for assignment, and recalled P Gabriel Ynoa.

Wright, 29, struggled to a 9.45 ERA over 13.1 innings so far this season.

For his career, Wright has a 5.95 ERA, and now it appears his days with the Orioles may be numbered.

Ynoa, 25, hasn’t pitched at the Major League level since 2017, when he had a 4.15 ERA in 34.2 innings with Baltimore.

After missing most of last season with injury, the Orioles are hoping that Ynoa can provide the team with some depth.