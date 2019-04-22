× Phillies place three on DL, recall three from AAA

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have placed three players on the Injured List, as the team looks more like the walking wounded than the NL East leaders.

The team placed SS Jean Segura, IF Scott Kingery, and P Victor Arano on the Injured List over the weekend.

To replace them, the team has recalled Ps Drew Anderson and Austin Davis along with IF Mitch Walding.

Segura, 29, started off hot with his new team, hitting .328 with 1 HR and 10 RBI’s over his first 16 games in Philadelphia.

Kingery, 24, was also off to a hot start, hitting .406 in limited action over 14 games.

Finally, Arano, 24, had just returned to the Majors after an awful Spring Training showing, and managed to pitch in only three games with the team before hitting the Injured List.

Now, the team will hope the trio of Major League-fringe players will help carry the team until the injured players are ready to return.