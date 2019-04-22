Pirates place Starling Marte, Erik Gonzalez on IL, recall top prospect Cole Tucker

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 20: Cole Tucker #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after hitting a two run home run for his first Major League hit in the fifth inning during the game against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on April 20, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have suffered a few injuries in recent days that made way for a top prospect to make his Major League debut.

The team has placed OF Starling Marte and IF Erik Gonzalez on the Injured List, after a collision injured both players.

Marte, 30, was hitting a lowly .203 with 2 HR’s and 9 RBI’s at the time of the injury.

Gonzalez, 27, was also off to a slow start this season, hitting .216.

To replace those players, the team called up top prospect SS Cole Tucker, and OF Bryan Reynolds from AAA.

Tucker, 22, didn’t take long to make an impact at the big league level, as his first Major League hit in his first Major League game was a home run:

He posted this on his Twitter page after the game:

Now, Tucker will have an opportunity to secure his spot at the Major League level.

