Pirates place Starling Marte, Erik Gonzalez on IL, recall top prospect Cole Tucker

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have suffered a few injuries in recent days that made way for a top prospect to make his Major League debut.

The team has placed OF Starling Marte and IF Erik Gonzalez on the Injured List, after a collision injured both players.

Marte, 30, was hitting a lowly .203 with 2 HR’s and 9 RBI’s at the time of the injury.

Gonzalez, 27, was also off to a slow start this season, hitting .216.

To replace those players, the team called up top prospect SS Cole Tucker, and OF Bryan Reynolds from AAA.

Tucker, 22, didn’t take long to make an impact at the big league level, as his first Major League hit in his first Major League game was a home run:

WELCOME TO THE SHOW! Cole Tucker's first career MLB hit is a 2-run SHOT to dead center to give the @Pirates the lead! pic.twitter.com/DM0IfL0uhB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 20, 2019

He posted this on his Twitter page after the game:

Today was the best day of my life. My lifelong dream came true. Thank you to everyone who made today happen. Let’s go @Pirates pic.twitter.com/Wh4G0r9YZH — Cole Tucker (@cotuck) April 21, 2019

Now, Tucker will have an opportunity to secure his spot at the Major League level.