Police: Passenger exits vehicle, fires shots into home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County

Posted 5:08 PM, April 22, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A passenger of a pickup truck fired shots into a home last week in Susquehanna Township, according to the township’s police department.

Police say the passenger exited the truck — which appears to be a dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 — and fired approximately 10 bullets into a residence in the 3500 block of Belair Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A mother and her child were inside the home at the time of the incident.

The truck circled the block a few times before the passenger got out, police add.

Police note that the truck has a loud exhaust, chrome factory rims, possibly tinted windows, and a LED brake light bar that runs below the tailgate.

Anyone with information in regards to the owner, driver, or passenger of the vehicle should contact Det. Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or via email: 106@susquehannatwp.com.

