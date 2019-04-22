× Police raid of Harrisburg home leads to two arrests on drug charges

HARRISBURG –Two Harrisburg men were arrested last Thursday after members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Harrisburg Bureau of Police raided a home on the 1400 block of Derry Street.

Miguel Cruz-Gonzalez was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, police say, while Kevin Resto-Acosta was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

During a search of the residence, police say they discovered:

$12,327 in cash

8 blue oxycodone pills

3 bags of heroin (an approximate street value of $700)

2 bags of marijuana

2 Suboxone strips

1 bottle of Mannitol

1 marijuana grinder

a plate with white residue

a digital scale with white residue

A woman and three small children were also found at the home, police say. The woman was not charged.