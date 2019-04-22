× Police searching for parents/guardians of 5-year-old found wandering alone in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the parents of a 5-year-old girl that was found alone.

On April 22 around 7:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Colonial Road and King George Dr. in Lower Paxton Township for a report of a child found alone.

The 5-year-old girl was found unaccompanied in the area, and has not been able to provide her name or address.

Anyone that recognizes the child is asked to call Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900 or Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.