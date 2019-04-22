Police seek information regarding retail theft from Capital City Mall

Posted 4:17 PM, April 22, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking information in regards to a retail theft from Capital City Mall.

Police say an individual placed a perfume set into a Foot Locker bag and exited the mall Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the mall around 3:36 p.m.

According to police, a Good Samaritan saw the person — identified as a Hispanic male wearing a black T-shirt and jeans — place the perfume set into a bag and yelled, “thief,” before chasing after the individual. The male was last seen running behind Walmart, police say.

Police note that the perfume set was worth $361.

Anyone with information should contact the police department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.