Police seek information regarding retail theft from Capital City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are seeking information in regards to a retail theft from Capital City Mall.

Police say an individual placed a perfume set into a Foot Locker bag and exited the mall Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the mall around 3:36 p.m.

According to police, a Good Samaritan saw the person — identified as a Hispanic male wearing a black T-shirt and jeans — place the perfume set into a bag and yelled, “thief,” before chasing after the individual. The male was last seen running behind Walmart, police say.

Police note that the perfume set was worth $361.

Anyone with information should contact the police department.