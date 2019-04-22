× Police seeking the identity of suspect involved in quick change scam in Enola

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a suspect in connection to a quick change scam.

The above pictured person entered the Smoker’s Express store in the Summerdale Plaza in Enola and swindled $150 from the employee working the cash register with confusing tactics.

If you can help identify the above individual, submit a tip or contact Detective Denelle Owen at deo@eastpennsboropd.com or 717-732-3633 x1616.