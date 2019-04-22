State Police: Missing Lancaster County woman has been located and is safe

Posted 9:08 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, April 22, 2019

Charlotte Brown

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Charlotte Brown has been located and is safe.

Previous: State Police are looking for a missing woman.

Charlotte Brown, 81, was last seen at 10 a.m. on Kramer Mill Road in Caernarvon Township.

Brown is 5’6″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair, blue eyes and glasses, according to State Police.

State Police say she is driving a silver 2003 Buick Century with PA license plate: HPZ9628.

Anyone that sees Brown should call 911.

