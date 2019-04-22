× Teen shot in Harrisburg on April 13 has died, police say

HARRISBURG — A 14-year-old boy who was shot in Harrisburg on April 13 has died, according to the city’s police department.

The shooting occurred around 11:12 p.m. on 14th and Market Streets.

Police said that 22-year-old Levi Deshazo-Danner went to the location to fight someone. However, a verbal argument began and ended with him allegedly shooting the teen, Alzerene Niree Pierce. Pierce was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Deshazo-Danner was arrested April 15 without incident. A warrant listed the following charges: criminal attempt – homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person, court documents show.

Police note that they’re consulting with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office to determine the charges that will be brought against Deshazo-Danner.