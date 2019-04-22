Two Lebanon County 13-year-olds charged with transmitting sexually explicit images

PALMYRA, Lebanon County — Two 13-year-old Palmyra teens are facing charges after Palmyra Police say they transmitted sexually explicit photos last December.

One of the minors, a 13-year-old girl, was charged Friday with one count of transmission of sexually explicit images by a minor, police say.

The second minor, a 13-year-old boy, was charged with harassment by communication, nine counts of criminal solicitation to transmit sexually explicit images by a minor, and three counts of transmission of sexually explicit images by a minor, according to police.

The incident occurred on Dec. 6, 2018, police say.

