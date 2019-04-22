Warm, southwest breeze helps temperatures climb Tuesday! A couple of showers hold off until evening.

SOARING TUESDAY TEMPS: Skies clear out tonight leaving plenty of stars and the bright moon. It is a good night to view the Lyrid Meteor Shower in the pre-dawn hours. Tonight is peak night. Temperatures drop to the lower 50s by morning. Plenty of sunshine and a warm southwest breeze, boost afternoon readings well into the 70s. Clouds increase late in the day ahead of an approaching frontal system. Moisture is limited but a few showers are possible overnight. Morning clouds give

way to brighter skies Wednesday. With mild morning lows in the lower and middle 50s, temperatures warm into the lower 70s. Thursday s mainly dry until late in the day when a few showers are possible. Highs are near 70 degrees. There is a better chance for scattered showers overnight into the first half of Friday. Expect cooler temperatures in the 60s. We still see above average readings heading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Plenty of sunshine to enjoy Saturday. A pleasant breeze warms temperatures into the middle 60s. Models started to show our next system arriving late in the day Sunday. Most areas stay dry but showers clip our northwest and western areas during the evening. Highs are near 70 degrees. Showers continue to spread east overnight but exit by Monday morning.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist