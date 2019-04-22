× York County woman charged with DUI, child endangerment, drug offenses

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, York County — Police have charged a 25-year-old Etters woman with endangering the welfare of a child and five other offenses after conducting a traffic stop earlier this month on York Haven Road and Conewago Avenue.

Abby Jo Badders, of Etters, was pulled over on April 4, according to Newberry Township Police.

In addition to endangering the welfare of a child, Badders was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended license, and driving without required financial responsibility.