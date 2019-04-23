A few rumbles of thunder possible this evening, drying out for the mid-week

RAIN THIS EVENING: Warm southerly winds persist into the afternoon and evening, lifting temperatures to just shy of 80-degrees for most spots. Right along the Mason-Dixon could see 80-degrees. Showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two enter the area around dinner time in our northwestern spots and weaken as they pass through the area. North of the Turnpike has the highest chance of seeing shower activity this evening, and they could make it further into the area. Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s as we dry out into Wednesday morning.

DRY MID-WEEK: Breezy conditions return for much of Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs near 70-degrees will be the norm. A similar setup continues for Thursday after morning lows in the 40s. Afternoon highs near 70-degrees give way to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day is dry. A rain chance moves in towards the evening time frame.

ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE: Showers persist and increase in number for a good portion of Thursday evening and into Friday. Overnight lows will be mild with the precipitation continuing, as we’re slow to dry on Friday. Cloudy skies stick with us with highs in the mid-60s. We dry out towards the end of Friday and into the weekend with temperatures staying in the mid-60s for Saturday.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann