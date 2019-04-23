× Akron Borough Police advise residents of suspected phone scam

LANCASTER COUNTY — Akron Borough Police are warning residents of a phone scam that some people in the area have been subjected to.

Some residents have reported receiving phone calls from an 859 exchange, which makes it seem like the call is originating from within the borough, police say. Caller ID also says the call originates from Akron Borough Police.

The caller attempts to solicit funds for Akron Borough Police or another fundraiser they say the department is affiliated with.

Police advise anyone who receives such a call to immediately hang up and contact Akron Borough Police at (717) 859-6600. Residents should also avoid providing personal information over the phone, including bank information.

Akron Borough Police NEVER solicits funds from residents, the department says.