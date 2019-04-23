Carlisle Police seek help in identifying suspect in theft at Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft that occurred on April 12 at a Walmart store on Noble Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect removed $40 in cash that had been left at a self-checkout register. The alleged theft occurred at about 9:42 p.m., police say.

After removing the money, the suspect left the area in a blue sedan, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.