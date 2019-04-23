× Cirque du Soleil to Present “Corteo” at Giant Center in Hershey

Corteo, the latest and most enchanting Cirque du Soleil’s arena production, is coming to Giant Center on Wednesday, August 28 through Sunday, September 1, 2019, for a limited seven awe-inspiring performances.

This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then, the show has amazed 9 million people in 19 countries on four continents, with a cast of 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world.

Tickets for this show start at $51.85 (processing fees apply), and are available at Giant Center Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment