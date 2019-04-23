× Dauphin County man accused of exposing himself, swinging tree branch at victim while drunk

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 63-year-old Harrisburg man is facing indecent exposure and other charges after an incident last month in the lobby of Hoy Towers on the 300 block of Mohn Street.

Samuel Macon is accused of exposing his buttocks and genitals to a group of people and swinging a tree branch at another victim while intoxicated during an incident that occurred on March 27, according to Swatara Township Police.

Macon is also charged with simple assault and public drunkenness. He was arrested April 8, police say.