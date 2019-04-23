× Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Perry County closed due to flooding, PLCB says

PERRY COUNTY — A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Perry County will be closed until further notice due to flooding inside the store, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Tuesday.

The store is located at the CrestView Plaza on 201 Fickes Lane in Newport, the PLCB said.

Until the store reopens, customers in the area can shop at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 53 S. Main St., Duncannon, the PLCB said. The store will be open with extended hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Store hours and additional locations can be found at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.