Five men sentenced in recent weeks for sex abuse crimes in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Five men were sentenced in recent weeks for sex abuse crimes investigated by several area police departments, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The following individuals were sentenced, per the DA’s Office:

Ahmed Mousa, 37, will serve between seven and 15 years in prison for possession of child pornography. He was on probation in the summer of 2018 for a conviction of attempting to lure a child into a vehicle when police discovered he had the child pornography on a cellphone.

Mousa must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life. He is also facing a possible deportation action. Lancaster City Police filed charges against Mousa.

Shawn Long, 20, will serve between three and three-fourths to 12 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault of a child and related offenses. He had illegal contact with a child and also sent a lewd photo via Facebook to the minor.

Long, of Ronks, must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life. East Lampeter Township Police filed charges against Long.

Javier Medina, 23, will serve between one to two years in prison, plus eight years of probation, for disseminating and possessing child pornography. He must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for 15 years. Lancaster City Police filed charges against Medina, a Lancaster resident.

Christian Koelsch, 32, will serve between nine to 23 months in prison, plus five years of probation, for sending a lewd photo of himself to a child. He must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for 25 years. Manheim Borough Police filed charges against Koelsch.

Timothy Shirk, 35, will serve five years of probation for indecent assault of a child that occurred several years ago in Denver. He must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for 10 years. East Cocalico Township Police filed charges against Shirk, who has since moved to Wisconsin.