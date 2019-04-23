× German Shepherd who escaped Hanover Petco during grooming appointment has been found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Simba, the one-year-old German Shepherd who escaped from a Petco store in Hanover on April 15 during a grooming appointment, has been found, according to a Facebook post by FIND TOBY in PA, a group that helps reunite lost pets with their owners.

“REUNITED!!! We are so happy to report that Simba was safely trapped this afternoon!! Many thanks to those who called in the sightings, the neighbors in the community, Petco & Simba’s owner for trusting us to bring him to safety,” the post stated. “A very special thanks to Ryan Bulson our trapping extraordinaire for the great job!!! Welcome home Simba!!!”

Melissa Gray, Simba’s owner, spoke with FOX43 on Friday about her missing dog.

Gray told FOX43 that she dropped Simba off at the store on Eisenhower Drive on April 15 for a grooming appointment. And about an hour later, she received a call from a Petco manager who advised that Simba got loose and ran out of he store.

Gray went to Petco where she joined others searching for him, with no luck.

A district manager later called Gray with an explanation. According to Gray, he told her that the groomer was in the bathroom when Simba got away. The dog jostled his way out of a kennel, pushed through a sliding door and hurdled a latched door about counter height before he pushed open the the store’s groomer door.