× Greencastle man facing charges after assaulting girlfriend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Greencastle man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

Gregory Warfield, 38, is facing simple assault charges for the incident.

On April 8 around 3:15 a.m., police responded to an active domestic disturbance at a residence in the 12000 block of Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township.

After an investigation, it was found that Warfield had assaulted his girlfriend.

He was arrested and placed in Franklin County Jail.