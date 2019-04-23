× Harrisburg man accused of stealing elderly victim’s vehicle faces federal carjacking charge

PHILADELPHIA — A Harrisburg man arrested in October for allegedly stealing a vehicle and abducting the 83-year-old driver has been charged at the federal level with carjacking, according to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of PA.

Suudimon Washington, 32, is accused of approaching the victim at knife point near the man’s car at the intersection of Fremont Street and Prospect Lane in Lancaster City on October 12. It’s alleged that Washington then brandished a knife and forced the victim into the passenger seat before driving off.

Washington drove for several miles through multiple townships around the city before stopping at a campground in Pequea Township and ordering the man out of the vehicle.

Philadelphia Police located Washington and the stolen Chevrolet Cruze that evening in the 4500 block of Market Street in Philadelphia. Police said Washington was in possession of the victim’s drivers license.