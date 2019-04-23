× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (April 23, 2019)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re looking into the closure of a area AMVETS post. The Lancaster post – which assists local veterans in health care, employment and other issues – abruptly closed about two months ago and members have not received any explanation why. You can expect more on this story today First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about how the York Revolution is helping test new Major League Baseball rules. One of the changes involves new technology: radar tracking will be implemented during the Revs’ 2019 season to help the umpire make calls. We’ll tell you more about these experimental changes, plus how the Revolution works with the MLB on upcoming initiatives, today First at Four.