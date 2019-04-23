× Jonas Brothers announce their first album in a decade, ‘Happiness Begins’

A lot happened in the year 2009. Barrack Obama was sworn in as the 44th president of the United States, “Avatar” became the highest-grossing film of all time and Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s VMA acceptance speech.

It was also the last time The Jonas Brothers released an album.

Now, one decade later, the band has announced their new record, “Happiness Begins.”

Kevin, Joe and Nick all took to their personal Twitter accounts on Monday to spread the news of their new album, which will be released June 7.

The band’s account tweeted a video of the brothers explaining what “Happiness Begins” mean to them.

“We’re making sure we brought you all the joy and happiness you bring us every day,” says Nick Jonas, the youngest of the trio.

Joe Jonas’ fiancée and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner makes an appearance in the 26-second video.