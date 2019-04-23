× Lititz and Ephrata rank among Pennsylvania’s 20 Worst Driving Cities, according to QuoteWizard

Lancaster and York counties are well-represented among the top 20 Worst Driving Cities in Pennsylvania list compiled last month by QuoteWizard, a division of Lending Tree.

Ephrata is the fourth-worst driving city in the state, according to QuoteWizard, while Lititz checks in at No. 5. The western Lancaster County town of Elizabethtown is also ranked 17th on the bad-driving list.

York City is considered the 20th-worst driving city in the state, while Red Lion is ranked No. 6.

Other Central Pennsylvania towns in the Top (Bottom?) 20 include Carlisle (No. 11) and Gettysburg (No. 16).

The Pittsburgh suburb of Irwin is the worst-driving city in the state, according to QuoteWizard, while two Chester County cities — Downingtown and Phoenixville — round out the top (bottom?) five.

To create the list, QuoteWizard complied more than 100,000 data points from users in Pennsylvania, comparing overall incident counts for accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations in 2018. It then calculated the rate of incidents for each city.

Middletown (No. 3) and Harrisburg (No. 17) are the only Central PA cities on the 20 Best Driving Cities list.

Pottsville, the county seat of Schuylkill County, is the safest city in the state to drive in, according to QuoteWizard.