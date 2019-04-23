× Man’s request for sentence relief denied in homicide case of two disabled men

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man has had his request for relief from consecutive life sentences for killing a pair of disabled brothers denied.

Juan Cristo-Munoz pleaded guilty in 2019 to two counts of first degree murder and related charges in connection to a home invasion and homicides of Richard Walton and Leroy Kinsey at Lancaster city home.

Cristo-Munoz and Joshua Proper repeatedly stabbed the disabled men, resulting in the death of both.

At a hearing, Cristo-Munoz, 20, claimed improprieties that should allow him relief.

In a 10-page opinion, the Pennsylvania Superior Court denied the request, writing that his appeal is “wholly frivolous.”