Much warmer Tuesday with a few late day and evening showers, perhaps a thunderstorm

WARMER WITH A FEW LATE SHOWERS: An overall warmer day is ahead for Tuesday, but it won’t come without and shower or thunderstorm chances. It’s a quiet start to the morning, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures begin in the 40s to lower 50s throughout Central PA. An approaching cold front brings some more clouds during the afternoon. A few late day showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, is possible to the northwest of Harrisburg later during the day, and the chance continues closer to sunset and through the evening for the rest of the region. It’s a bit breezy, and it’s very warm. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Conditions dry out and clear through the latter portion of the night. Lows fall into the lower 50s. Wednesday brings more sunshine and a bit of a breeze. It’s a cooler day, with temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS: The next system brings a return to showers later Thursday. A decent chunk of the day should be dry. It’s a dry start, with plenty of clouds. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 40s. A few late day showers are possible, but the activity fills in more through the night. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows dip into the lower 50s overnight. Showers continue through much of Friday, and it’s also cooler because of the showers. Expect temperatures near 60 degrees. During the second half of the afternoon, conditions should dry out. Some clearing takes place too just in time for Friday evening plans. Skies are mostly clear through the night. Lows dip into the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is cooler to start, but it starts with sunshine. In fact, there’s plenty of sunshine to start on Saturday. Some afternoon clouds start to build in ahead of the next system, but plenty of sunshine remains. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s. Clouds increase through the night, and partly sunny skies are expected through Sunday as a weak system crosses through Central PA. It brings the chance for a couple showers, but most of the day should be dry. Expect temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Monday is drier with partly sunny skies. Expect readings in the middle to upper 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Tuesday!