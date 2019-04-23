× NWS confirms an EF2-level tornado hit Franklin County last Friday

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a EF-2 tornado touched down last Friday in St. Thomas Township.

The tornado occurred at about 7:10-7:12 p.m. and hit an area of about 3.5 miles, the NWS said. The initial and most-intense wind damage occurred near a C&R Produce store north of Route 30, where several power poles were snapped.

Several buildings on the C&R Produce property were damaged as well, the NWS said.

The tornado continued north-northeast along Apple Way, uprooting or snapping several trees, including some in a nearby orchard, according to the NWS. Several homes and commercial buildings sustained wind damage near Summerswood Drive.

EF2 tornadoes have wind speeds of 111 to 135 mph, according to the NWS. The strongest tornado rating, an EF5, has wind speeds over over 200 mph.