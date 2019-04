× Orioles option OF Cedric Mullins

BALTIMORE– An early season slump has cost an Orioles’ outfielder his roster spot.

The team has optioned OF Cedric Mullins to AAA.

Mullins, 24, was hitting .094 through 22 games, including a streak of 44 plate appearances that featured just two hits.

In late season action in 2018, Mullins gave some hopes that he could be a long term part of the team’s roster, after hitting .235 with 4 HR’s and 11 RBI’s over 45 games.

Now, he will seek to right himself in AAA.