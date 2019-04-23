× Penguins honored memory of fallen Marine, York County native last week during playoff game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins honored the memory Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hines, a U.S. Marine and York County native killed in Afghanistan on April 8, last week during the team’s first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.

The Penguins honored the 31-year-old fallen Marine prior to Game 4 — which took place on April 16 — by having his brother, Brandon, as the Hometown Hero during the National Anthem.

According to Penguins Team Reporter Michelle Crechiolo, Benjamin and Brandon had planned to attend Game 4 against the Islanders. They purchased tickets in advance — Benjamin was expected to return home just days after he was killed.

Benjamin Hines was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was supposed to return from Afghanistan.

He was supposed to attend Game 4 with his brother.

Instead, he made the ultimate sacrifice. We honored his legacy and welcomed his brother before Game 4: https://t.co/2dwEt3xmjt pic.twitter.com/aiHQFk0g4Y — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 23, 2019