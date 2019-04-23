Penguins honored memory of fallen Marine, York County native last week during playoff game

Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins honored the memory Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hines, a U.S. Marine and York County native killed in Afghanistan on April 8, last week during the team’s first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.

The Penguins honored the 31-year-old fallen Marine prior to Game 4 — which took place on April 16 — by having his brother, Brandon, as the Hometown Hero during the National Anthem.

According to Penguins Team Reporter Michelle Crechiolo, Benjamin and Brandon had planned to attend Game 4 against the Islanders. They purchased tickets in advance — Benjamin was expected to return home just days after he was killed.

