Pirates activate OF Gregory Polanco, option P Steven Brault

Posted 9:47 AM, April 23, 2019, by

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 22: Gregory Polanco #25 of the Pittsburgh Pirates takes the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on April 22, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have activated a big bat from the team’s Injured List.

The team has activated OF Gregory Polanco from the Injured List, and optioned P Steven Brault to AAA to make room on the active roster.

Polanco, 27, underwent shoulder surgery late last season, and made his season debut on Monday night.

He went 2-4 in his return, and is coming off a season in which he hit .254 in 130 games with 23 HR’s and 81 RBI’s.

Brault, 26, struggled in both of his appearances this season, posting a 9.64 ERA over 4.2 innings.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.