Pirates activate OF Gregory Polanco, option P Steven Brault

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have activated a big bat from the team’s Injured List.

The team has activated OF Gregory Polanco from the Injured List, and optioned P Steven Brault to AAA to make room on the active roster.

Polanco, 27, underwent shoulder surgery late last season, and made his season debut on Monday night.

He went 2-4 in his return, and is coming off a season in which he hit .254 in 130 games with 23 HR’s and 81 RBI’s.

Brault, 26, struggled in both of his appearances this season, posting a 9.64 ERA over 4.2 innings.