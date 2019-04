LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police have identified the victim of Monday afternoon’s deadly crash in East Earl Township.

Joshua McElyea, 33, of Narvon, was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a westbound tractor trailer truck as he turned from Peters Road onto Leacock Road at about 3:42 p.m., police say.

McElyea, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, police say.