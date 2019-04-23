× Ravens exercise T Ronnie Stanley’s option

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have exercised a team option on one of the team’s starting tackles.

The team exercised its fifth-year option over T Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley, 25, will now be under contract with the Ravens through the 2020 season.

A first round draft pick in 2016, Stanley has started 42 games over his career in Baltimore.

Now, the team will keep one if its best lineman in place for the next couple seasons.