Ravens exercise T Ronnie Stanley’s option

Posted 10:11 AM, April 23, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 30, 2018: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens gestures to the crowd in the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns on December 30, 2018 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore won 26-24. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have exercised a team option on one of the team’s starting tackles.

The team exercised its fifth-year option over T Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley, 25, will now be under contract with the Ravens through the 2020 season.

A first round draft pick in 2016, Stanley has started 42 games over his career in Baltimore.

Now, the team will keep one if its best lineman in place for the next couple seasons.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.